PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens!

Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside!

It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though the afternoon and evening.

Rain tapers off during the night and while temperatures drop, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. Most of the rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges.

We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s and the potential for a few lake-effect snow showers Tuesday.

These will bring less than an inch for most but some areas north of I-80 could pick up a little more.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving we have good travel weather with partly cloudy skies and highs staying near normal in the mid to upper 40s!

If you’re Black Friday shopping and plan to wait in lines outdoors, lows will be in the 30s so put on the extra layers, bring the hot coffee, and hand warmers!

