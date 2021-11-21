LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death inside a vehicle along Frankstown Road.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Fatal Shooting, Frankstown Road, Local News, Local TV, Penn Hills, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Penn Hills.

Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Frankstown Road on Saturday night.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.