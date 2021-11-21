By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Penn Hills.
Police say 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Frankstown Road on Saturday night.
Responding officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot inside a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
