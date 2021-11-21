PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While the City of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of the holiday season with Light Up Night festivities, the Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Police Departments were kept busy with half a dozen shootings, all miles apart from each other.

So far, six shootings have occurred throughout Allegheny County. As far as we know, none of them are connected.

One of the shootings happened in North Braddock around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say they arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another occurred in Mt. Oliver, where officers found two victims had been shot along Fremont Street.

One of the victims suffered a graze wound and was treated at the scene, while the other was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In Penn Hills, officers found a 30-year-old man found shot to death inside of a vehicle along Frankstown Road.

Both the shooting in North Braddock and the shooting in Penn Hills are being investigated by the Allegheny County Police Department.

Three other shootings are being investigated by the Pittsburgh Police.

In the Hill District, a man was shot in the stomach along Centre Avenue.

A man was taken into custody after a woman was pronounced dead inside a Point Breeze home where officers found her shot in the head.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. The man was arrested at the scene.

Pittsburgh Police were also called out to Homewood, where a man was shot in the backside. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

All of the investigations into these shootings are ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest developments and details surrounding all of these incidents.