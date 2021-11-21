By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four years is way too long. That was the message on Saturday from the family and friends of Nicole Dailey.
In August 2017, Nicole Dailey was shot and killed near her home on the North Side while holding her 7-month old baby.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and on Saturday, friends and family pleaded for someone to come forward.
One year after the crime occurred, police told KDKA they were having trouble getting anyone to come forward with information.