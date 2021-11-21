LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
In August 2017, Nicole Dailey was shot and killed near her home on the North Side while holding her 7-month old baby.
Filed Under:Balloon Release, Local News, Local TV, Nicole Dailey

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four years is way too long. That was the message on Saturday from the family and friends of Nicole Dailey.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and on Saturday, friends and family pleaded for someone to come forward.

One year after the crime occurred, police told KDKA they were having trouble getting anyone to come forward with information.