By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called out to Centre Avenue for reports of a man who had been shot.
Officers found the man had been shot in the stomach, and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.
The man was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Police say officers were also alerted to a nearby incident on Iowa Street involving a home being hit with gunfire.
When police investigated at that scene, no injuries were reported.
Police say it’s unclear if the two incidents are related and that their investigation is ongoing.