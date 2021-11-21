By: Shelley Bortz

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Beginning on Monday, masks will be required once again in the Norwin School District after the district voted to reinstate the mandate.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for parents and students, but after a long week, everyone who walks in the door on Monday must have a mask on.

On Monday, after a unanimous decision from the school board, the Norwin School District announced it would allow masking in schools to be the parents’ choice even though the statewide mask order in schools doesn’t expire until January 17.

The state challenged that decision, putting a stay on the order.

Then on Thursday, the Department of Education sent a letter to officials saying that they could face lawsuits if they did not adhere to the mandate.

This decision has some parents feeling relieved.

A parent who has elementary-aged children in the district says she considers this a victory but is still somewhat disappointed in how long it took, considering the district notified families on Friday.

“It wasn’t being implemented until 12:01 a.m. Monday and there were district activities over the weekend that could have benefited from adhering to the mask mandate on property,” Amber Keefer said. “But, I guess I have to take the small victories where I can.”

The statewide school mask mandate is still in effect until January 17.