By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Odor-Eaters is recalling specific lots of spray powder and Stink-Stoppers Spray due to possible carcinogen contamination.

Internal testing from the company found low levels of benzene in a total of 41 lots of the two products.

Benzene is considered a human carcinogen and exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, potentially causing leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow.

So far, there have been no reports of adverse effects to the product.

A full list of the UPC, lot numbers, and expiration dates can be found on the FDA website at this link.

For those that may have purchased the product a refund can be requested on the Odor-Eaters’ website at this link.