PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up. Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable.

Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening.

During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected.

Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges.

We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly quiet despite a few flakes possible from the cold flow on the back side of the front coming across the Great Lakes.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

We are back in the 40’s and even 50’s Wednesday and Thanksgiving. If you’re traveling this week, roads will be great!

Thanksgiving afternoon and evening there’s a chance for rain showers and even a mix possible by early Friday morning but it’s still a few days out.

If you’re Black Friday shopping and plan to wait in lines outdoors, lows will be in the 30s so put on the extra layers, bring the hot coffee, and hand warmers and possibly even the rain gear!

