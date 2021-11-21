By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through the South Side.READ MORE: KD Sunday Spotlight: One Day To Remember Helping Families Fighting Cancer Make Memories
Pittsburgh Police say the man was driving recklessly on East Carson Street around 12:45 this morning.
They say he sped off and hit a cruiser when officers tried to stop him at 17th and E Carson Street.READ MORE: Violence Erupts In Allegheny Co. With Six Overnight Shootings
He also nearly hit an officer during the low-speed pursuit.
They say he weaved in and out of opposing traffic before crashing.
He was taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday
No one was injured in the chase.