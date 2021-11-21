LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
Pittsburgh Police arrested the driver.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is in custody after leading police on a chase through the South Side.

Pittsburgh Police say the man was driving recklessly on East Carson Street around 12:45 this morning.

They say he sped off and hit a cruiser when officers tried to stop him at 17th and E Carson Street.

He also nearly hit an officer during the low-speed pursuit.

They say he weaved in and out of opposing traffic before crashing.

He was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the chase.