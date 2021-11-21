PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who grew up in Beltzhoover and used to come to the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History for art classes is now back at the Carnegie with his own show as a featured artist.

KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen walked through the exhibit with Dr. Sharif Bey, an artist and art professor, about how the museum inspired him to be an artist and inspired the work in the show.

For Sharif Bey, the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are a second home. He began coming here for art classes as a child, so to return as an artist with his own show is overwhelming.

“I’m here. I’m a kid who grew up with relatively limited means, a kid of color, and I’m exhibiting in an institution that kind of emerged out of the philanthropy of one of the United States first millionaires,” he said.

“I grew up in this museum, and I like to point out when people ask that you can walk from one of my pieces to a Van Gogh, you know, in 20 paces from here. And I think that demystifies what it means to be an artist, what it means to have a career in the arts, what it means to find fulfillment, is the narrative that I want to come out of someone experiencing this exhibition,” Bey added.

Between art classes, Bey would wander the galleries of both museums and says that that downtime had as much influence as the classes themselves.

Kristine Sorensen: “How did the Carnegie museum of art and natural history influence you and your art now?”

Sharif Bey: “So this is one of the objects that evokes a lot of curiosity for me as a child, and I didn’t read a whole lot about it, but I had a sense of wonder about where this object came from. How does it function? And that mystery was something I later came back to.”

The exhibit – Sharif Bey: Excavations features his original work side by side with pieces from the museums like an African sculpture which clearly inspired his clay vessels impaled with nails and broken china.

Bey used actual bone molds from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to make what became a symbolic necklace in his series of oversized necklace forms, with some as large as 11 feet.

Bey also lets generations of totems play off one another — these totems his own father carved from wood as a child are side by side with clubs from Brazil from the Natural History Museum, both of which inspired him to make these clay sculptures.

Pittsburgh is part of Bey, so it’s natural that his hometown comes through in his art.

“This is a boilermaker series which kind of references industrial Pittsburgh in a certain way but also references the famous beer cocktail, the boilermaker, as this is a drinking vessel in its inception. It has lots of different kinds of metal but also different kinds of industrial claims like shards added to it.”

Pittsburgh is proud of its champions, and that includes in the world of art as well.

You can see Sharif Bey: Excavations at the Carnegie Museum of Art through the beginning of March.