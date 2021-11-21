By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a shooting on Mt. Washington.
Just after 5:30, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Haberman Street.
Once on the scene, officers found a person shot.
Their condition is unknown.
