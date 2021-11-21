LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the scene of a shooting on Mt. Washington.

Just after 5:30, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of Haberman Street.

Once on the scene, officers found a person shot.

Their condition is unknown.

