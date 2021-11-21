LIGHT UP NIGHT GUIDEIt's the 60th anniversary celebration and there's something holiday-themed for everyone.
The children learned how goats can be an environmentally-friendly option to manage weeds.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — In Swissvale, two different kinds of kids took over Les Getz Memorial Park on Saturday.

The goat kids were there to teach the human kids more about how the goats can be used for environmentally-friendly weed control.

The Swissvale library was there too with several goat-themed activities.

Borough leaders say events like this are important to the people who live there.

“Our community has consistently said that two of the most important things for them are things for children to do and things that promote environmentalism,” Abigail Salisbury, President of the Swissvale Borough Council, said. “So we felt like this was a perfect collaboration of those two things.”

Salisbury says the event is also part of the borough’s commitment to be more environmentally friendly.