By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food helpers with the Washington County Food Bank handed out more than 55,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food to families on Saturday.

Those who helped out say the need is great.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“With rising inflation, the cost of inflation of everything makes Thanksgiving that more inaccessible for people. So, with that in mind, we wanted to go above and beyond, to not just distribute here in Washington, but two distributions where we’re serving over 1,000 households,” said Justin McAtee.

Organizers say this turkey and food distribution is the largest in the county.