By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women were arrested for allegedly firing shots into a home in Beaver County, injuring multiple people.
Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.
Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. They’re accused of firing multiple gunshots into the home.
Police said the victims had minor injuries but didn't say how many people had been hurt.
The three women are in the Beaver County Jail facing multiple charges, including burglary and aggravated assault.