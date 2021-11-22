By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy has died at UPMC Children’s Hospital after an early morning shooting in East Liberty.
Police say the child was shot in the face around 8:15 a.m. on North Negley Avenue.
BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police confirm a 4-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in East Liberty. They say the boy possibly accidentally shot himself in the face. @KDKA
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 22, 2021
The investigation is ongoing, but it’s possible that the child accidentally shot himself, police said
No charges have been filed yet in connection with the incident.
Police said one guardian was in the home at the time of the shooting.
Just before 8:15 a.m., Pittsburgh Police and EMS responded to the 500 block of N. Negley Ave. for reports of a 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
The child was transported to the hospital, but later pronounced deceased.
Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. pic.twitter.com/VCAWGM8F0q
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 22, 2021
Pittsburgh police detectives are handling the investigation.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.