According to police, it's possible that the child accidentally shot himself.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 4-year-old boy has died at UPMC Children’s Hospital after an early morning shooting in East Liberty.

Police say the child was shot in the face around 8:15 a.m. on North Negley Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, but it’s possible that the child accidentally shot himself, police said

No charges have been filed yet in connection with the incident.

Police said one guardian was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Pittsburgh police detectives are handling the investigation.

