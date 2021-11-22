PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It feels like the holiday trees at the Carnegie Museum of Art where the Christmas trees are decorated and the Italian nativity scene is up.

The Neapolitan Presepio is in a new room this year among other paintings in the art galleries. The 250-year-old sculpture from Italy features the holy family among an Italian village.

Five holiday trees are also in the Hall of Architecture, decorated by the women’s committee for the sixtieth year.

Rachel Delphia, Carnegie Museum of Art Curator of Decorative Arts and Design, says, “The theme this year is ‘Bedazzled,’ so we have all these wonderful interpretations of the theme, from the beautiful constellations of the winter sky, to this tree, ‘Will you marry me?’ If anybody’s looking for a great place to propose this year, this might be a good spot.”

Each of the next four Saturdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m., the museum has live concerts that are included with admission, and you can learn more about the Precepio from drop-in Art Chats on Thursdays and Saturdays.

And watch KDKA Morning News on Sunday, Nov. 28, for more of Kristine Sorensen’s interview about the trees and the Neopolitan Precepio.