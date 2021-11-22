By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tragedy in Wisconsin has hometown ties for a pair of Steelers.

On Sunday, five people were killed and dozens more were injured when an SUV crashed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Steelers players and brothers Derek Watt and T.J. Watt are Waukesha natives and the family has taken to social media to share their condolences with all involved in the incident.

On Twitter early Monday morning, Derek Watt said “Thinking of all those affected by the senseless tragedy tonight back home in Waukesha, WI.”

Watt also added that “This news truly is heartbreaking to see.”

Derek and T.J.’s older brother, J.J., who plays for the Arizona Cardinals, spoke out as well, “thanking everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.”

