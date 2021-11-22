By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman while driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County.
The woman told police after she accidentally drifted into 30-year-old Andrew Skinner’s lane, he slowed down to get beside her, rolled down his passenger side window, pulled out a gun and fired one shot, hitting her in the stomach, court paperwork said.
The woman pulled over to the side of the road and called 911 for help. Skinner kept driving, exited to get gas, then got back on the Turnpike before troopers caught up to him, court paperwork said.
He told troopers he got angry and opened fire because it wasn’t the first time he’d been run off the road, police said.
Skinner was arrested after troopers searched his car. He’s facing attempted homicide charges.
There’s been no word on the victim’s condition, but court paperwork said she was talking with troopers when they arrived.