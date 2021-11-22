By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 17,445 new coronavirus cases and 106 additional deaths over the past three days.

This brings the statewide total to 1,691,773 cases and 32,931 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,097 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 734 in ICUs.

The state says 15,019,748 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,577,097 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 73.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

A total of 125,886 pediatric vaccines doses have been administered in kids ages 5 to 11.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

Eligibility expanded to children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,863,946 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 67,679 cases among residents and 49,237 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 15,068 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 33,231 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

