By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — First responders are at the Potter Township lock and dam after a person fell overboard from a barge.
Beaver County dispatch said divers, medics, firefighters and police have responded to the 100 block of Montogomery Road.
The person who fell overboard into the Ohio River has not surfaced.
The call came in around 7:40 p.m., dispatch said.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.