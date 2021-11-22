CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The person who fell overboard into the Ohio River has not surfaced.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — First responders are at the Potter Township lock and dam after a person fell overboard from a barge.

Beaver County dispatch said divers, medics, firefighters and police have responded to the 100 block of Montogomery Road.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m., dispatch said.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.