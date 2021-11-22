By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposal to ban plastic shopping bags in Pittsburgh will be introduced today.
Councilwoman Erika Strassburger wants to regulate the single single-use plastic bags you get from grocery stores or from takeout food.
Eight states, including New York, Maine, and California have already banned the plastic bags.
The environmental group Re-Use This Bag says a plastic bag is used for an average of 12 minutes before it gets tossed out, and says the bag will never bio-degrade.
