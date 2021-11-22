PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day.

Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered.

For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should get back to around 40 degrees. Clearly, we have had a cool front coming through, and it blew through around 5:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh. Lake effect snow north of I-80 along with some pesky snow showers in the Laurels should be expected for the rest of the day. Winds will be gusty, with gusts possibly topping 40mph in the Laurels.

The big change to my forecast from last week is the change to dry on Tuesday. Last week it was looking like the area could see its first accumulating snow (it wasn’t going to be much) on Tuesday. That’s no longer the case. I have both Tuesday and Wednesday dry with highs in the upper 30s on Tuesday as the core of cold air is right on top of us. Highs will be back to near 50 degrees on Wednesday.

At this time, I have Thanksgiving day’s high temperatures hitting 47°. I have a feeling I am going to have this temperature closer to 50 by the time we get to Thanksgiving. Rain showers could arrive as soon as noon, but probably won’t arrive until after 2:00 p.m. Once rain arrives, light spotty rain showers will be around for the rest of the day. I don’t expect Thanksgiving day temperatures will dip into the freezing range.

If you are traveling on Friday morning, just a heads up that a major lake effect snow event is expected to occur with snow showers expected to form to the southeast of all of the Great Lakes including Lake Erie. For us those same northwestern winds will cause upsloping in the snow belt (parts of Armstrong, Indiana Co) into the Laurels.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.