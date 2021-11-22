CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No word on the condition of the victim or if there are any arrests.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot twice in Homewood South on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police officers were flagged down by bystanders in the 7800 block of Franstown Avenue after the shooting, which occurred in the 7800 block of Bennett Street.

First responders took the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.