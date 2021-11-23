By: KDKA-V News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old was arrested after another teen was stabbed to death in McKeesport.READ MORE: Man Stabbed To Death In McKeesport
Nineteen-year-old Kai Brown was found stabbed in the chest in the 500 block of Sinclair Street Friday afternoon. Brown was taken to the hospital, where he died.
READ MORE: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For 15-Year-Old In Fatal McKeesport Stabbing
An arrest warrant was issued for Damian Baverso, charging him with criminal homicide in Brown’s death.
Baverso was arrested by Oakmont police Tuesday, Allegheny County police said.
He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail.