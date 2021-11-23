CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-V News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old was arrested after another teen was stabbed to death in McKeesport.

Nineteen-year-old Kai Brown was found stabbed in the chest in the 500 block of Sinclair Street Friday afternoon. Brown was taken to the hospital, where he died.

An arrest warrant was issued for Damian Baverso, charging him with criminal homicide in Brown’s death.

Baverso was arrested by Oakmont police Tuesday, Allegheny County police said.

He’s now in the Allegheny County Jail.