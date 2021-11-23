By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 480 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,186 New Cases, 72 Additional Deaths
Of the new cases, 401 are confirmed cases and 79 are probable.
The person who died was 65 or older.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly McKeesport Stabbing
There have been 9,243 total hospitalizations and 145,902 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,431.MORE NEWS: Former Pirates Player And Manager Bill Virdon Dies At 90
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: