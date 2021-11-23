CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 480 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the new cases, 401 are confirmed cases and 79 are probable.

The person who died was 65 or older.

There have been 9,243 total hospitalizations and 145,902 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,431.

