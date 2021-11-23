By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing homicide charges after a deadly bar fight in Baldwin.READ MORE: South Hills Man Dies After Trying To Break Up Bar Fight In Baldwin
Zachary Blake, 22, was charged after Mark Thompson, 51, died following a fight at the Loose Moose Saloon on Brownsville Road in July.
Earlier this month, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled Thompson’s death a homicide. After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, detectives got an arrest warrant Monday charging Blake in Thompson’s death.
Thompson stepped in and tried to break up a fight between four people, police said. Blake allegedly knocked Thompson to the ground, punching and kicking him in the face.
Blake told law enforcement his brother was fighting with Thompson and he intervened to protect his brother, according to court paperwork filed in July. Blake told police he punched Thompson “once or twice,” the criminal complaint said.
Blake is now in the Allegheny County Jail.