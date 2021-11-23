BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Boyz II Men are bringing “Mowtownphilly” back to Pittsburgh.

The iconic R&B group will return to the Rivers Casino’s Event Center on Feb. 20.

They’ll perform hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “One Sweet Day.”

When they were at the casino early last year, they sang in front of a sold-out crowd.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men back to our Event Center,” said Vice President of Marketing Shannon Redmond in a news release. “Their last show here was incredible, so we can’t wait for our guests to hear their soulful music this time around.”

Tickets can be bought online.