By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Boyz II Men are bringing “Mowtownphilly” back to Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Penguins, Pirates And Steelers Partner With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank To Give Away Hundreds Of Meals
The iconic R&B group will return to the Rivers Casino’s Event Center on Feb. 20.
They’ll perform hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You” and “One Sweet Day.”READ MORE: State Police Searching For Missing 20-Year-Old Destiny Starr Fletcher
When they were at the casino early last year, they sang in front of a sold-out crowd.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Boyz II Men back to our Event Center,” said Vice President of Marketing Shannon Redmond in a news release. “Their last show here was incredible, so we can’t wait for our guests to hear their soulful music this time around.”MORE NEWS: Alzheimer's Awareness Month Highlights Importance Of Supporting Caregivers
Tickets can be bought online.