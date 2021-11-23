By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State's James Franklin has agreed to a 10-year contract extension that runs through 2031.
Penn State Athletics announced the contract extension on Tuesday.
“Penn State’s future is bright, and I’m honored to continue to serve as your head football coach,” Franklin said in a release. “Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program. This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State.”
Franklin inked a six-year contract extension in 2019 after taking over the program in 2014. He has a 67-32 record as head coach of the Nittany Lions.
On top of the high winning percentage, Franklin was named the 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year.