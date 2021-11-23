By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a woman’s death during a theft involving her tax return money in Wilkinsburg.

In August, a jury found Kaijin Scott guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy and tampering in the 2018 death of Keiauna Davis. He was sentenced Monday to mandatory life in prison, plus an additional 12 to 24 years.

In July 2019, Laya Whitley and Dane Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and robbery in connection to the shooting. Both accepted a plea deal, with Whitley agreeing to a prison term of 20 to 50 years, and Taylor agreeing to a term of 30 to 60 years.

Police said Davis received $3,000 cash from her income tax return that Davis’ grandmother brought her during her lunch break at a Dollar General store, where Davis worked.

Police said Whitley saw the money and set the plan in motion to get the cash.

Davis was followed by Taylor and Scott in the car after work. They pulled the car in front of her at the 1700 block of Laketon Road. Scott exited the vehicle and pretended to fix the vehicle while Taylor chased down Davis.

A struggle ensued, several gunshots were fired, one of which struck Davis.