PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates, Penguins and Steelers partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to give away more than 400 meals.

“You’re changing so many lives. You’re creating so many opportunities for people who are not able to necessarily provide for themselves or be able to carry on family traditions,” Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton said.

The three teams spread a warm message on a cold morning outside PNC Park on Tuesday.

“To be able to do this today on this beautiful day here, and at the very least provide meals for people in need going into this Thanksgiving holiday, is heartwarming,” former Pirate and Pine-Richland alumnus Neil Walker said.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank President Lisa Scale said now is the busiest time of the year.

“Half the people we serve are seniors and children. Those seniors are on a fixed income,” she said.

According to Scales, the food bank will meet the demand, but food costs have gone up 30 percent.

“That equates to $1 million a year more that we are spending on nutritious food today than we did prior to the pandemic,” Scales said.

Sutton is used to tacking opponents, but he was sacking hunger on Tuesday.

“We’re individual on our own, but Pittsburgh has a soul. We’re one heartbeat, we’re one,” Sutton said.

For Walker, it was a chance to give back to his community.

“I’ve always felt it was necessary to be involved in many different areas, charitable areas. Something like this today definitely hits home,” Walker said.

If you are in need of food, call 412-460-3663 or click here.