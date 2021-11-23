PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn Hills man is due in court today following a lengthy FBI investigation and allegations of preying on teenagers over a popular social media platform.

According to the FBI, the suspect used several Snapchat accounts to extort sexually explicit images and video from dozens of minors.

The girls were in Pennsylvania, across the country, and in other countries as well.

The FBI then traced the social media accounts back to Kaung Myat Kyaw, of Penn Hills.

Officials say he would hack and access a new victim’s Snapchat account once per week between September 2020 and earlier this month.

According to court documents, one of the victims in Fairfax, VA says Kyaw would threaten to send out the explicit material if the victim didn’t provide him with more.

After the victim blocked Kyaw from accessing the account, he created another one.

Another victim in Buffalo told FBI agents Kyaw sent a phishing text, claiming to be from Snapchat, in order to gain access to her account.

Before the victim gave him what he wanted, the victim’s mother learned what was happening and called police.

When agents arrested Kyaw, he told them he learned how to hack from an unnamed conspirator.

Kyaw is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

If convicted, Kyaw could face a minimum of 10 years in prison.