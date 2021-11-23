By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBUGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates player and manager Bill Virdon has died at the age of 90, the team said.

Virdon played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955-68. He ranks sixth all-time in Pirates’ history in games played as an outfielder with 1,376.

He won the Gold Glove in 1962.

After retiring from playing, Virdon went on to coach with the Pirates, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He coached for the Pirates four separate times — 1968-71, 1986, 1992-95 and 2001-02.

We are incredibly saddened to confirm the passing of former Pirates great Bill Virdon. Bill was a great member of the Pirates organization and will be truly missed. We send our condolences to the Virdon family at this time. pic.twitter.com/dJwPHGbgUg — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 23, 2021

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting released this statement:

“Bill Virdon was a man who took such great pride in being a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates family. Every fan who followed our 1960 team will always remember the instrumental role that he played to bring a third World Series championship to the city of Pittsburgh.

“We are also eternally grateful for everything that Bill did representing the Pirates following his playing days not only as a successful manager, but also in helping a countless number of our young players that he so proudly instructed and mentored as a coach and one of our long-time Spring Training guest instructors. We send our thoughts and prayers to Bill’s wife of 70 years, Shirley, his children Debbie Virdon Lutes, Linda Virdon Holmes and Lisa Virdon Brown.”

Virdon is also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.