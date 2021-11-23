BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By Jessica Guay
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public board vote failed to change the district’s disciplinary policy. It comes as the district has been facing several issues, including student fights.

The board voted 4-4 on reinstating a discipline policy that would result in harsher punishments for students who repeatedly disrupt classes. It was put on the board’s agenda after they received complaints from principals. Before the vote, a motion to table failed.

If they vote yes, students with more than three level one infractions would face consequences like detention, in-school suspension or out-of-school suspension. The policy addresses less serious, non-violent offenses.

The public shared their thoughts during a public hearing last night.

Some parents and community members said they want solutions, not suspensions, and that this policy criminalizes students and excludes students from learning. One teacher said they are in crisis and a day doesn’t go by when children aren’t fighting. Nina Esposito-Visgitis, the president of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, said teachers need support in the classroom.

