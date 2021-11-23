PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The chill is here today but will lift on Wednesday.

I am going to quickly talk about what to expect both today, Wednesday and Thanksgiving day so I can get to the back end of the weekend.

I have a feeling internet guy may be jumping on the potential for some decent snow totals on Sunday into Monday so I will talk about that in a bit.

Let’s start with the chill that is in place right now. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will be steady, out of the west northwest at around 10mph. This means wind chills will struggle to get over 32 degrees today.

Skies will be partly cloudy overall, but there will be times where there will be hardly a cloud in the sky.

There will be other times when it’s going to be overcast. Snow chances today are low, but there is lake effect snow occurring north of I-80 and upslope winds will bring a chance for snow to the Laurels.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be near 50 degrees. Rain chances will be back on Thursday afternoon but rain chances remain isolated to scattered through sunset.

More consistent rain will occur in the overnight hours with rain changing to snow on Friday morning.

Snow showers will continue through the rest of the morning on Friday with isolated snow remaining possible during the afternoon.

The rest of the weekend will be chilly. Saturday is looking dry. Sunday was also looking dry through yesterday.

Some data, mainly led by the EURO long range model, are now sweeping through a mid-level low on Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. This could bring with it the first significant snow of the year with maybe two to three inches of snow being possible.

At this time I am putting the chance of this happening in the low not likely category.

Let’s see if we begin to get more data jumping on the southerly track of snow over the next 24 hours.

