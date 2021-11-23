WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — President Biden is expecting to announce a major move today that could help put a cap on soaring gas prices.

The White House says President Biden hopes to talk about lowering prices for the American people today, and an announcement is expected to include a plan to tackle prices at the pump.

Prices at the gas pump right now are causing pain for many, and leaving a lot of people frustrated.

President Biden is expected to announce a major plan involving other countries that will impact gas prices.

Right now, the national average is around $3.40 per gallon, a three cent increase from more than a month ago, with more people set to hit the roads for holiday travel.

Today, President Biden will announce his decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The move is likely in conjunction with India, Japan, and South Korea.

The hope is that the release would tame gas prices. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says no President can control the price of gas, as oil is a global market.

She says that with everyone getting out more, there is a huge increase in demand, but the supply has yet to catch up.

The White House says they’re hoping to make changes soon.

“We are focused on doing everything that we can to make sure that American consumers are not bearing the short end of the stick during these periods. So that’s what the President’s going to be talking about,” said Brian Deese, of the White House National Economic Council.

For weeks now, President Biden has been under pressure to try and stop the rise in gas prices. The President is also expected to give a speech on the economy today, as well.