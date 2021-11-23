By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing 20-year-old in Westmoreland County.READ MORE: Penguins, Pirates And Steelers Partner With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank To Give Away Hundreds Of Meals
READ MORE: Alzheimer's Awareness Month Highlights Importance Of Supporting Caregivers
Destiny Starr Fletcher was last seen leaving the Dairy Queen in East Huntingdon on Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Fletcher was wearing black pants and a black Dairy Queen polo shirt, according to police.MORE NEWS: Boyz II Men Return To Rivers Casino
Fletcher is autistic and prone to seizures without medication, according to authorities.
Destiny Starr FLETCHER
20 YOA, mt pleasant,
5’6, 170lbs Asian descent
Last seen leaving place Dairy Queen (work) E Huntington on 11/23 at 1439 hours in black pants, black Dairy Queen polo shirt.
Autistic and prone to seizures without medication. Please call 911 w/ info pic.twitter.com/F7KxfasXJ8
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 23, 2021