Missing Person, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing 20-year-old in Westmoreland County.

(Photo Credit: State Police)

Destiny Starr Fletcher was last seen leaving the Dairy Queen in East Huntingdon on Tuesday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Fletcher was wearing black pants and a black Dairy Queen polo shirt, according to police.

Fletcher is autistic and prone to seizures without medication, according to authorities.