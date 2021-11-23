CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA – A woman was hurt after she jumped from the roof of a home on fire in Pittsburgh’s West End.

The fire broke out at a home on Werder and Lakewood streets Tuesday morning.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Orr)

The woman was injured trying to escape, but there’s been no word on her condition.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the upper floor.

Crews were up on the roof working to put out the fire, and they were able to get it under control around 11:30 a.m.