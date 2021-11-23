NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman shot during an apparent road rage incident in Westmoreland County is speaking out, sharing what she says happened Sunday during her drive home to the Philadelphia area on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near New Stanton.

Morgan King is still recovering at Forbes Hospital. She spoke to KDKA’s Amy Wadas from her hospital bed. She says she wants to ask the man who shot her why.

The 38-year-old says she was heading home on the turnpike with her Amazon parrot named Liberty after a weekend visiting friends in the Creighton area of Pittsburgh.

King says she went to merge into the fast lane to pass Andrew Skinner, 30, of Monroeville, who she says she didn’t see at first because he was in her blind spot. As soon as she noticed Skinner’s car, she says she merged back into the middle lane right away. She says Skinner didn’t honk at her when this happened, but then she says he slowed down next to her so she tried to get him to see she was sorry, but then, she says he shot her.

“I didn’t hear the gunshot. I felt it. It felt really painful across my belly and hot. I just knew he had shot me,” said King. “It turns out the bullet came in and hit my small intestine and went out and was in my dress in my clothes. On the 911 call, I was telling them I was scared and didn’t wanna die.”

King says she can’t thank the EMTs enough for continuing to reassure her that she was going to be okay.

Meantime, during questioning, Skinner told detectives why he fired at King’s car. He said he got mad because he’d been run off the road in the past.

King says she’s expected to make a full recovery and won’t be discharged from the hospital until at least Thursday, but she says she’s grateful for all of the support she has. She says her friends in Pittsburgh are watching her parrot until she’s released from the hospital.