By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The stage is set for a new WPIAL champion in Class 4A.
Last week, the #1-seed Belle Vernon Area Leopards knocked off the two-time defending WPIAL and PIAA state champion Thomas Jefferson Jaguars with a 21-7 win in the Semifinals.
Belle Vernon is looking to continue its undefeated season with a win on Saturday.
On the other side of the field, the #2-seed Aliquippa Quips, who are playing in a WPIAL Championship game for the 14th consecutive season.
Aliquippa punched its ticket to the championship game with a comeback 27-21 win in double overtime against McKeesport.