The two teams will face off at Heinz Field on Saturday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m.
Filed Under:Belle Vernon, Heinz Field, High School Football, High School Sports, Local Sports, Sports, WPIAL

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The stage is set for a new WPIAL champion in Class 4A.

Last week, the #1-seed Belle Vernon Area Leopards knocked off the two-time defending WPIAL and PIAA state champion Thomas Jefferson Jaguars with a 21-7 win in the Semifinals.

Belle Vernon QB Devin Whitlock celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Thomas Jefferson at west Mifflin Area High School. (Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent)

Belle Vernon is looking to continue its undefeated season with a win on Saturday.

Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert smiles as time expires against Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin Area High School. (Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent)

On the other side of the field, the #2-seed Aliquippa Quips, who are playing in a WPIAL Championship game for the 14th consecutive season.

Aliquippa punched its ticket to the championship game with a comeback 27-21 win in double overtime against McKeesport.