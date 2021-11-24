By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Authorities say the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 70 block of Rochelle Street.
Officers found the victim, who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police are investigating. There have been no arrests at this time.