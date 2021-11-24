By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death.
Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable.
Seven new deaths were imported from the state's system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older.
There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439.
