By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A heads up for drivers this morning, a portion of a busy road is closed.

A water main break has caused icy conditions on Banksville Road, leading to multiple crashes.

Banksville Road is being closed at Wenzell Road.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes.

