By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A heads up for drivers this morning, a portion of a busy road is closed.
A water main break has caused icy conditions on Banksville Road, leading to multiple crashes.
Banksville Road is being closed at Wenzell Road.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes.
