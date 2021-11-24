By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The bomb squad was been called to a local high school early on Wednesday morning.
911 confirmed to KDKA that the bomb squad had responded to Brashear High School.
A suspicious package was found at the entrance of the school.
Following an investigation, it was determined there was no threat.
