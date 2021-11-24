BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Brashear High School, Local TV, Pittsburgh Bomb Squad, Pittsburgh News, Suspicious Package

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The bomb squad was been called to a local high school early on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Water Main Break Closes Portion Of Banksville Road

911 confirmed to KDKA that the bomb squad had responded to Brashear High School.

READ MORE: Extinguishing Dinner Disasters: Staying Fire Safe When Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner

A suspicious package was found at the entrance of the school.

Following an investigation, it was determined there was no threat.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Dry And Pleasant Thanksgiving Eve

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details