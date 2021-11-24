BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Adoptable pets featured weekly from Animal Friends and Orphans of the Storm!
Filed Under:Adoptable Pets, Adoption, Animal Friends, Furry Tails, Orphans of the Storm, Pet Adoption, Pets

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Bramble

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Bramble came to Animal Friends after she was no longer a good fit with her previous family. This young bunny hasn’t let that get her down because she is ready for a fresh start! Bramble loves to chew – make sure to have pine cones, cardboard toys or plastic baby toys for her to enjoy at her new home. This sweet girl also loves to be pet and may be the missing piece to your family!

 

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Boomer

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Boomer is friendly once he gets to know you, but is not a lap cat. He is aloof at times. He lives with other cats in our cat room. We don’t know why he has been waiting since August of 2018 for someone to take him home.

 

Bonus Kittens:

 

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24