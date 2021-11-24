Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Bramble

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Bramble came to Animal Friends after she was no longer a good fit with her previous family. This young bunny hasn’t let that get her down because she is ready for a fresh start! Bramble loves to chew – make sure to have pine cones, cardboard toys or plastic baby toys for her to enjoy at her new home. This sweet girl also loves to be pet and may be the missing piece to your family!

To find out more about how to adopt Bramble, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Boomer

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Boomer is friendly once he gets to know you, but is not a lap cat. He is aloof at times. He lives with other cats in our cat room. We don’t know why he has been waiting since August of 2018 for someone to take him home.

To find out more about how to adopt Boomer, visit this link!

Bonus Kittens:

To find out more about how to adopt Blue, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt Obsidian, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

