By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh International Airport's furry friends is being recognized nationwide.
Boone was just given the American Humane Hero Dog Award.
Boone is a hound mix who lost his back legs due to an abusive former owner.
His current owner, however, equipped him with a set of wheels and signed him up for the airport's "Pitt Paws" team.
These days, Boone roams the airport greeting travelers and posing for photos.