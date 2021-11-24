BLACK FRIDAY GUIDE:Check out our list of stores, deals and shopping tips to prepare yourself for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Boone, Local TV, Pitt Paws Team, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh International Airport’s furry friends is being recognized nationwide.

READ MORE: A Vintage Victory: Voters Choose Classic Logo And Theme For Return Of Kennywood's Kangaroo

Boone was just given the American Humane Hero Dog Award.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Offering Free Gun Locks Following Accidental Shootings

Boone is a hound mix who lost his back legs due to an abusive former owner.

His current owner, however, equipped him with a set of wheels and signed him up for the airport’s “Pitt Paws” team.

MORE NEWS: United States Football League, Pittsburgh Maulers Prepare For Revival

These days, Boone roams the airport greeting travelers and posing for photos.