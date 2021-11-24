By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt receiver Tre Tipton earned the prestigious Disney Spirit Award, given every year to the most inspiring person in college football.

Tipton called it a “humbling honor.”

“I believe the challenges I’ve faced have come for reasons greater than myself. It’s my goal to use those experiences to help others who are enduring the same difficulties. You don’t need to go through it alone. Working together, we can change lives and save lives,” he said in a news release on Pitt Athletic’s website.

He is an inspiration every day and now is the @Disney Spirit Award recipient for 2021! Congrats, Tre (@Tipton_05) 👏👏👏 ✍️: https://t.co/oGggeatnwu#H2P pic.twitter.com/YXUCM6py5O — Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) November 24, 2021

After battling four season-ending injuries on the field and family tragedies off the field, Tipton has become an advocate for mental health, starting a nonprofit called L.O.V.E., or Living Out Victoriously Everyday.

Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley said not only is Tipton’s work inspiring, but it’s likely saving lives.

Tipton will be presented with the award on Dec. 9.

Former Panther and Steeler James Connor has also been a recipient of the award.