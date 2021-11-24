Check out what’s coming up on our next show NOVEMBER 27 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-We’re sending Daisy Jade deep inside the Panther Pitt to meet some of the rowdiest fans in football.

-Skin in the Game: Check out Rich Walsh’s new Pitt tattoo from Black Armor Tattoo.

–412 Fan’atic: Meet Greg Leaper, a Steelers and Rod Woodson fan from Iowa.

–Fan Cave: Get a good look at one of the most comprehensive Pens card collections in existence from Tom Sterling.



-Meet Penguins Jesus, who blesses Pittsburgh as its sports prophet.

-His creations have caught fire…See how you can get these custom works of art from woodworking artist Adam Mahr for your fan cave.



-We’re headed backstage with 412 Rock Star Scott Blasey from the Clarks to hear his personal Pittsburgh sports stories.

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

