By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at an industrial plant.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. for a fire at TMS International on Delwar Road.

According to 911 dispatch, scrap metal had caught fire inside the warehouse.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

