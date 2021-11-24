By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at an industrial plant.
The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. for a fire at TMS International on Delwar Road.
According to 911 dispatch, scrap metal had caught fire inside the warehouse.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
