GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is reportedly dead after a small plane crashed in the Grove City area.
The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday near a Tri-State Waste Management property off Route 208 near the Grove City Airport.
WKBN-TV in Ohio reports one person has died.
Troopers say there were two people on board the small plane. No word on the condition of the second person.
State police are investigating.
