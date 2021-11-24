KILBUCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A false 911 call turned into a police standoff in Kilbuck Township.
Ohio Township police said they got a call for a reported domestic situation on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. But when officers arrived, they found the caller with a machete and handgun.
Police said the man who made the call then went into his house on Old Camp Horne Road. Police said he was home alone.
The North Hills Special Response Team was called to help get the man out of the home.
He is in the Allegheny County Jail and charges have been filed.